Pankaja Munde, Sharad Pawar draw Bollywood parallels at Latur function

Sharing stage at a function in Latur on Saturday, Maharashtra minister for rural development Pankaja Munde complimented NCP president Sharad Pawar, comparing the seasoned political leader with actor Dilip Kumar who reigned over Bollywood in his long innings.

Pawar returned the compliment, comparing Munde to Deepika Padukone.

Both leaders were present at a function to unveil the statue of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh in his hometown.

Munde said, “I would say Pawar’s status in politics is same as that of Dilip Kumar’s in cinema.” Pawar, who spoke later, said if Dilip Kumar of older generation is being referred to him, then she was Deepika of the new generation. Pawar recalled the work of late Vilasrao Deshmukh and his association with the former chief minister.

