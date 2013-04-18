The public accounts committee (PAC) of the state legislature has claimed financial irregularities to the tune of several crores in projects undertaken as part of the Commonwealth Youth Games held in Pune in 2008 and recommended the government file an FIR against chief organiser Suresh Kalmadi.

A PAC report tabled in the state legislative Assembly Wednesday claimed misuse of authority and violation of norms in organisation of the Games.

Pune BJP MLA Girish Bapat,who headed the committee,said,The organisers of CYG demanded Rs 45 crore from the state government contingency fund for decoration purpose and misused Rs 33 crore.

The committee alleged substandard work in infrastructure projects,excess billing for equipment ordered and use of land acquired for a rest house for a five-star hotel.

Bapat said,Calls of the committee to Kalmadi for explanation went unheeded. The state and Centre had allocated Rs 450 crore for CYG.

However,Bapat said,From Pune Municipal Corporation to state administrative officers,everybody was roped in for the works,costs of which were highly inflated.

A three-acre land was acquired for a two-tier car park. But when we visited the spot we found a grand wedding hall. In some areas,a semi-circular mall has sprung up. The commercial establishments have been handed over to a private hotel-owner who charges Rs 1 lakh per day for the hall.

The BJP leader said: Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh and former youth and sports minister Vasant Purke brought the violations to the notice of the managing committee but local authorities overruled them.

The organisers wielded such power Purke noted in a file he had to okay a project at the eleventh hour against his wishes. Bapat claimed a hi-tech machine for sports utility was ordered from abroad for Rs 2 crore but never used.

