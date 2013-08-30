Only 5% take heroin in Punjab,most consume local drugs: Sandhu

A day after Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad accused Pakistan of indulging in smuggling of drugs into Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to destroy generations,former professor of Amritsars Guru Nanak Dev University, Ranvinder Singh Sandhu,on Thursday claimed only 5.2 per cent of the population in the state consumed heroin that comes from Pakistan.

Sandhu,who had conducted a sociological study  Drug Addiction in Punjab  in 2009,had bagged headlines when AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi claimed 70 per cent of the youth were hooked to drugs in Punjab. Rahul reportedly quoted the figure from Sandhus study during his October 2012 visit to the state. Sandhu,however,had maintained that the figure was about drug addicts aged only between 16 to 35 years.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday,he said: The consumption of heroin by addicts is very less in Punjab when compared to other drugs available in the local market. Not many addicts can afford heroin. To say that

Pakistan was using drugs to destroy generations is

not correct. There is no empirical data or study to second this claim.

Such statements are an attempt to divert attention from our own failures to check drug menace. Most addicts are hooked to synthetic drugs,alcohol,poppy husk and opium. Poverty and drug addiction has a directly proportional relationship, Sandhu added.

