On run for 21 yrs, man booked under TADA arrested

According to police, on Monday, the Crime Branch officers received a tip-off about Sherawat going to Najafgarh to meet his associates.

A man, who was so far a wanted name in the Delhi Police diaries and was believed to have died several years ago, was arrested earlier this week, after being on the run for 21 years.

Manoj Kumar Sherawat alias Sanjay (46), has been accused in two cases under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), several cases of kidnapping, murder and other crimes.

On Monday, he was arrested after a brief encounter with police at Dwarka Link Road in Southwest Delhi. After questioning him, police on Wednesday conducted a raid at the residence of a councillor from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said Sherawat claimed that he had been living at the councillor’s house for the past few weeks. Police sources said the councillor would be sent a notice, asking her to join the investigation. Police said a stolen SUV recovered from Sherawat was allegedly given to him by the councillor.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said a trap was laid. “We spotted a Scorpio and signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver drove off, but ended up hitting a tree. The driver, who was later identified as Sherawat, fired two shots at the police party. One of our officers fired twice in the air, while the others managed to overpower him,” Yadav said.

During questioning, Sherawat reportedly told police that he had assumed the name of his younger brother and had been hiding in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Nepal. With the gold he had stolen in 1993, then valued at Rs 35 lakh, he reportedly purchased properties in Gurgaon. Sources said he was heavily involved in gambling and betting.

Sherawat was booked twice by the UP and the Delhi Police for his association with criminals from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra.

