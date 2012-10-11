No increase in chances of cross-border infiltration: BSF

BSF today said there is no increase in chances of infiltration from across the border and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved a lot.

“There is no increase in chances of infiltration,” IG BSF,Kashmir frontier,S S Tomar said on the sidelines of a passing-out parade of Border Security Force in the outskirts of the city here.

“The situation in Kashmir has improved a lot…there is virtual normalcy,” he said,warning though that there will be mischief mongers who would try to vitiate the atmosphere of peace.

He said,”Ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts at the border are an attempt by the neighbouring country to escalate the situation and to divert the attention from their sad internal affairs. BSF will foil any such attempt.”

Earlier,addressing the trainees at the parade,Tomar lauded them for their training and performance.

As many as 244 BSF trainees,who completed 22 weeks of basic rigorous training,took part in the passing out parade.

Tomar took the salute at the colourful and musical ceremony held at BSF Subsidiary Training Centre here.

The graduates include 12 SI (JE),48 ASI (RM) and 184 head constables (RO). Among them were four postgraduates,21 graduates and 219 senior secondary pass outs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App