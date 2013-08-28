Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flooded areas in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday made an aerial survey of the flooded areas on the bank of the Ganga in Patna district and directed the officials make proper arrangements for relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

The chief minster had a look at the Ganga ghats and enquired from officials from which places flood water could enter the town. He also took stock of the condition of roads,an official statement said here.

Chief Secretary Ashok Kumar Sinha accompanied Kumar.

On return from the survey,the chief minister had a long meeting with officials including Principal Secretary Water Resources Arun Kumar Singh,Secretary Urban Development S Siddarth and District Magistrate of Patna N Sarwan.

Kumar directed the officials to conduct an aerial survey to know the situation themselves and make proper arrangements for relief and rescue of people in the flooded areas,official sources said.

