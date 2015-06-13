Nitish hits out at Modi over Pak flag hoisting in Kashmir, says ‘What happened to his 56-inch chest?’

A group of youth, with faces covered and carrying a pakistan flag, marched from Jamia Masjid towards Nowhatta chowk soon after the Friday prayers, official sources said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed concern over raising of flags of terror group ISIS and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked “what happened to his 56-inch chest.”

“The person who had boasted of having 56-inch chest is in power in Delhi when flags of ISIS and Pakistan are being hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir. What happened to his 56-inch chest ? What happened to the person who used to utter such tall talks?” Kumar asked.

Modi, as BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in January last year had said it required a 56-inch chest to make a Gujarat. Kumar said raising of ISIS and Pakistan flags in at least two places in Kashmir yesterday is a matter of concern.

Kumar also charged the BJP with compromising the ideology of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for forming a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir with PDP.

To a question on his protege turned detractor Jitan Ram Manjhi joining hands with BJP, Kumar refused to make any comment.