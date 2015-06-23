NHRC helps 32 students get BSc certificates after 4-year delay

While asking the university to issue the certificates, the commission also asked the university to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to each of the nine complainants who had approached the commission.

The National Human Rights Commission Monday granted relief to 32 students from MP who had not been given their Bachelor of Science (Nursing) degree certificates four years after graduating.

A spokesperson for the commission said the act of the university amounted to the violation of the human rights of the students. The issue began when nine students of the Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University in MP approached the commission for their certificates.

They contended that as per the UGC (Grant for Degree and other Awards by Universities) Regulation, 2008, the degree award dates shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them.

While asking the university to issue the certificates, the commission also asked the university to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to each of the nine complainants who had approached the commission.

