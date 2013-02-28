New Ferozepur-Amritsar rail link sparks credit war

The announcement of a new rail link between Ferozepur and Patti has sparked a credit war between a SAD minister,a Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Expressing his gratitude to Union Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal,Punjab Food,Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Adaish Pratap Singh  who represents Patti  on Wednesday claimed this dream of the people of Punjab has come true with continuous and tireless efforts made by him. The statement added that Kairon had earlier successfully played instrumental role for sanction of the Rs 102-crore Kot Budha Road bridge being constructed over river Sutlej.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Jakhar,in a statement on Tuesday,had expressed deep gratitude to Bansal for approving construction of rail link between Ferozepur and Amritsar via Patti in the rail budget. Jakhar had also applauded the pivotal role of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the approval of the route. During a special meeting with Rahul,Jakhar had illustrated to him the significance of rail route from religious,trade and security point of view,following which,Rahul initiated personal efforts and got it included in the rail budget, Jakhars statement said.

Yet another claimant for credit honour is Gurdaspur MP Pratap Singh Bajwa. A long standing demand of the people of Majha has been accepted in this years railway budget upon being articulated by me. This is the Patti-Ferozepur link,which will join Majha region to the railway corridor leading to Mumbai and the west coast. Other demands raised by me on behalf of the people of my constituency and Punjab,which have been met,include establishment of centre for imparting railway related trades at Pathankot under national skill development programme and increase in frequency of Delhi-Pathankot Express from three to six days in a week, Bajwa said in a statement.

The other credit war is over announcement of connecting the Takht Damdama Sahib. Congress MLA from Talwandi Sabo thanked Bansal for agreeing to his demand of bringing the Takht on the railway map of the country while the Takht head thanked Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal for meeting the Prime Minister to get the project approved. However,neither the press statement of the CM,his deputy or the MP thanked the PM for approving the proposal.

Interestingly,both Kairon and Jakhar have also listed different ways in which the new rail link will benefit Punjab. Kairon,the only SAD minister to hail the rail budget  which was described as anti-people and biased towards Punjab by the CM and his deputy  said the rail link will provide quick and smooth movement of traffic from Amritsar and Tarn Taran to the western coast via Rajasthan/Gujarat by cutting short travelling time and de-congestion the Ludhiana-Amritsar main line. Jakhar,on the other hand,said it would facilitate transportation to visit the greatest and pious Sikh pilgrimage  Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.

