Narendra Modi factor won’t have any effect: Raj Congress chief

Claiming that anointment of Narendra Modi as BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate would not impact Rajasthan assembly election,the state Congress chief on Saturday said he is a “communal” face and will not be acceptable to people.

BJP has weakened the principles of parliamentary democracy by announcing its PM nominee before the elections,Rajasthan PCC president Chandrabhan said,adding “BJP’s decision will have no effect at the national level or in Rajasthan”.

“Congress does not announce the name of CM or PM candidate in advance because,in parliamentary democracy,it is for the elected MP or MLAs to chose their leader in Lok Sabha or Assembly,” he said at a press conference here.

In context of Rajasthan,Chandrabhan said the Modi factor would have no impact in the assembly elections and expressed confidence that his party would retain power. The Congress would finalise names of its candidates for the assembly elections by the end of this month or in October first week,he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App