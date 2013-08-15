Mumbai Police wants fast-track court to hear economic offences

The Mumbai Police is preparing a proposal,asking for at least one court in the city to be designated a fast-track court exclusively to hear economic offenses. The proposal would soon be sent to the state government for its approval,Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh added that cases like cheating,criminal breach of trust and online frauds involving money were on the rise and the proposal was aimed at ensuring speedy disposal of such cases as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s specialised cells like the Economic Offences Wing and the Cyber Crime Cell were already overworked.

33-yr-old gets 10-yr RI for raping sister-in-law

MUMBAI: A sessions court on Wednesday convicted a 33-year-old man for raping his sister-in-law,a minor,for nearly two years and sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

The convict raped the victim on multiple occasions and threatened her to divorce her sister if she did not consent. Unable to put up with the ordeal,the victim approached a local NGO and the case was registered with the Sewree Police Station. According to the prosecution,the convict married the victim’s sister in 2009 and had been living in their residence at Sewree. As this was the second marriage of the victim’s sister,the accused used it as a means to blackmail the victim. Public prosecutor Kiran Raykar examined six witnesses,including the victim and her school principal to establish her age.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App