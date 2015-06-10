Presents Latest News
  • More ships to join Dornier plane search, review on

More ships to join Dornier plane search, review on

The aircraft went missing at 9:23 PM on Monday with three crew members. No concrete signals detected from the plane.

By: Press Trust of India | Chennai | Published: June 10, 2015 11:59 am
Commander Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General S.P. Sharma addresses media in Chennai, India, Tuesday, June 9, 2015. Helicopters and ships of the Indian Coast Guard and Navy are undertaking intensive search operations off Chidambaram coast in Tamil Nadu and Palk Bay to locate the three-member crew onboard a Dornier aircraft which went missing last night, a top official said Tuesday, according to local reports. (AP Photo/Arun Sankar K.) Commander Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General S.P. Sharma addresses media in Chennai, India, Tuesday, June 9, 2015.  (Photo: AP)
Related News

With the search for the missing Coast Guard Dornier aircraft with three crew members making no headway, more ships will join the operation and a review of the situation is on, a top official said on Wednesday.

“We have got no input so far about the missing aircraft” which went off the radar on Monday night, Inspector General S P Sharma, Commander, Coast Guard (East) said.

“There are no concrete signals (from the Dornier plane) from the coastal areas,” he said.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Asked if the search operation will be stepped up, Sharma said, “More ships will join the search effort and we are now reviewing the situation.”

The search continues without any break to locate the plane, he said.

Eight ships — four each belonging to CG and Navy — are already involved in the search operation. A long-range maritime surveillance aircraft P81 and helicopters have also been involved in the exercise.

The aircraft CG-791, which was inducted last year, went off the radar at 9.23 PM on Monday during a routine surveillance mission.

Pilot, Deputy Commandant Vidyasagar, Co-pilot Deputy Commandant M K Soni and Navigator Deputy Commandant Subash Suresh comprised the crew of the aircraft.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News