Mob sets ablaze vehicle of PDP MP’s aide in Kulgam

(Picture for representation) Earlier in the day, a police vehicle was set ablaze by a mob in Rohama area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Angry villagers on Saturday after noon attacked and roughed up Rajya Sabha Member Parliament and senior Peoples Democratic Party in South Kashmir’s Bugam village.

The MP Nazir Ahmad Laway went there to attend an official function. The protestors also set ablaze two vehicles belonging to the member parliament.

The attack took place when parliament member Laway was attending a function at Higher Secondary School Bugam. As the member parliament was busy in the meeting with officials and teachers, dozens of angry villagers entered into the school premises and started raising slogans against the parliament member and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The protestors set ablaze an official vehicle belonging to the Member Parliament. The villagers also tried to assault the parliament member however, along with his police escort he escaped from the spot.

Soon after the attack, posse of police reached the village and dispersed the protestors and also detained some villagers.

When contacted Nazir Ahmad Laway told The Indian Express that he had gone to Higher Secondary school Bugam to distribute books, laboratory equipment and water purifier to the students. “It was not any political function. I had gone there on the invitation of the Chief Education Officer Kulgam. It is very sad that some people attacked me and set our vehicles on fire,’’ he said.

SP Kulgam, Mumtaz Ahmad said that the village has a history of being an anti establishment place. “The villagers here always stay away from polling and zero percent polling was recording during assembly and parliament elections. Soon after the attack, police swung into action and arrested four people along with the kingpin – Mohammad Shafi who were involved in the attack on parliament member.’’