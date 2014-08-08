Meerut rape: Police probe belies girl’s claims

Punching holes in the claims of the 20-year-old Meerut girl, who was allegedly raped and forcibly converted, UP Police on Friday said she was operated for ectopic pregnancy at Meerut Medical College on July 23 and not in Muzaffarnagar as she had said in her statement.

She was accompanied by one Kaleem to the hospital and he was named as her husband in the records before the surgery, Secretary (Home) Kamal Saxena told reporters here.

“It was mentioned that she was wife of Kaleem and he was present at the time of operation. This is the fact which has come to fore during investigation for which documentary evidence is available. It is confirmed that the girl operated upon and this girl are same,” he said.

“The girl was one-and-a-half month pregnant which has been confirmed by the test and which is part of the report,” the Secretary (Home) said.

The girl’s father had on August 2 lodged a complain that village head Nawab along with five others abducted his daughter on July 23 and took her to a Madrassa where they raped and illegally confined her.

However, the secretary said that the girl was admitted to the medical college on July 23 and was operated upon the same day.

“She got admitted to the medical college on July 23 and on the same day she was operated for some gynaecological problem at 12.30 pm,” Saxena said.

She was discharged on July 27 on her own request, he said.

The officer also trashed the claim of the girl that she was operated for abortion by one Nawab and Sanaullah.

“She was admitted to the medical college between July 23 to July 27. The statement which she gave during investigation that she was operated upon by one doctor Nawab and Sanaullah was not found true,” he said.

Saxena said that her pregnancy test was conducted at a separate hospital in Meerut and after that she was admitted to the Medical College for ectopic surgery.

He also said that it was confirmed that the affidavit of conversion was not signed by the girl.

“It was found that three persons, Gul Sanawar, Wakeel Ahmad and Naveen prepared the affidavit of which two have been arrested,” he said.

He said that regarding affidavit it has come to the light that they went to stay at a madarsa in Muzaffarnagar, but the management refused on the ground that they cannot allow a non-Muslim to stay.

“At that time the affidavit was prepared. While Gul brought the text, it was prepared by Wakeel and signed by Naveen in the absence of the notary,” he said.

The officer said that a probe into the case was going on and he was just putting the facts and interpreting it.

“We are not keeping any interpretation before you, these are the facts which came up during investigation on the basis of the statement given by the girl,” he added.

Saxena said that the report, which was received today itself, has been sent to Delhi.

An ectopic pregnancy is a complication of pregnancy in which the embryo implants outside the uterine cavity.

