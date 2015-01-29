Medical board to decide on stay of Amarmani, 5 others in hospital

In order to take a decision over stay of six murder convicts, including ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and a Samajwadi Party leader, in its private ward, Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College has set up a board of 39 doctors to examine the said ‘patients’ and give their expert opinion.

These convicts have been serving their sentence in Gorakhpur district jail, but are staying in the cosy, air-conditioned private wards of the medical college. While five of them, including Tripathi, his wife Madhumani and Samajwadi Party’s former Gorakhpur district president Gopal Yadav, have been staying here for more than one year, another one has been admitted for 11 months. Most of them are undergoing “treatment” for “depression and suicidal tendencies”.

Contacted, principal of BRD Medical College, Dr K P Kushwaha The Indian Express that a board comprising 39 doctors from the hospital has been formed. “After examining the medical reports and the treatment being given to these six inmates, the board will decide over their further stay at the hospital. Besides, the board will now onwards also decide on the admission, stay and discharge of other prisoners who are brought to the hospital for treatment,” Kushwaha said.

The college authorities have been receiving complaints regularly from the doctors and the patients about these high-profile prisoners holding ‘darbars’ (gathering of people) in their private rooms.

Three months ago, the doctors had handed over a written request to Kushwaha requesting him to close the private wards because of the “nuisance being created following stay of these high-profile prisoners”.

