Massive retaliation by Indian Army after unprovoked firing by Pakistan across LoC

After Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on several Indian forward posts in Balakote belt of Poonch district earlier in the day,the Indian Army has launched a massive retaliation to it. According to latest reports,intense firing has been going on across the LoC.

On Thursday morning,three Indian jawans and a civilian were injured in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to a hospital.

This is the 11th ceasefire violation in past five days,Army officials said today.

A shell of 82-mm mortar fired by Pakistan troops fell in Sanjote forward area of Mendhar tehsil resulting in injury to Parvaiz,a civilian,who was shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu.

A rocket fired by Pakistani troops fell and exploded on a cowshed in Basonia village of Mendhar this afternoon resulting in death of a dozen cattle.

Defence Spokesman,Jammu,S N Acharya said in a official release that Pakistan Army started unprovoked firing at Indian forward posts in Mendhar sector from 06:30 AM.

“Our troops retaliated immediately with heavy calibre weapons,” he said,adding that the firing was on till late in the afternoon.

“The 2003 Indo-Pak ceasefire has become meaningless. There is daily firing these days as was witnessed before the 2003 truce between India and Pakistan,” a senior security officer said.

There have been 57 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops from January 1 to August 5 this year,which is 80 per cent more than during the same period last year,the defence spokesman said.

On Wednesday night at around 9 PM,Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and fired on Indian posts along LoC in Mendhar sub-sector of Poonch district,he said.

They fired automatic weapons and medium mortar shells. Indian troops fired back resulting in exchanges which continued till 23:05 hours,he said,adding that there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing.

There were two ceasefire violations on August 13,when Pak troops targeted Narianpur BoP along IB in Samba district and 16 Indian forward posts in Hamirpur,Balakote and Mankote forward areas in Poonch through the night.

Three ceasefire violations took place on August 12 when Pak troops fired on BoPs and Indian posts along Indo-Pak border in Durga Battalion (Poonch),Kothay (Samba) and Hamirpur-Balakote forward areas (Poonch).

On August 12,Pakistani troops opened heavy fire using mortars,rockets and small arms on 11 Indian forward posts along the LoC in Digwar,Mankote and Durga Battalion areas and it continued till next morning triggering heavy exchanges in Poonch.

