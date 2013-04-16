Presents Latest News
  • Many govt websites down due to glitch in NIC server

Many govt websites down due to glitch in NIC server

Websites of various ministries and state-run departments are down since late morning today due to a technical glitch in the server of NIC,the agency which handles IT functions of the government.

Written by PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 16, 2013 4:21 pm
Related News

Websites of various ministries and state-run departments are down since late morning today due to a technical glitch in the server of NIC,the agency which handles IT functions of the government.

“There was a UPS (interruptible power supply) failure at 1130 hours (at NIC control room) and the sites will be restored within a few hours of the failure,” Department of Information Technology Secretary J Satyanarayana said.

Some websites like finmin.nic.in and pib.nic.in have since been restored.

National Informatics Centre (NIC),established in 1976,to provide e-government and e-governance solutions adopting best practices,integrated services and global solutions in the government sector.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News