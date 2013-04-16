Many govt websites down due to glitch in NIC server

Websites of various ministries and state-run departments are down since late morning today due to a technical glitch in the server of NIC,the agency which handles IT functions of the government.

“There was a UPS (interruptible power supply) failure at 1130 hours (at NIC control room) and the sites will be restored within a few hours of the failure,” Department of Information Technology Secretary J Satyanarayana said.

Some websites like finmin.nic.in and pib.nic.in have since been restored.

National Informatics Centre (NIC),established in 1976,to provide e-government and e-governance solutions adopting best practices,integrated services and global solutions in the government sector.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App