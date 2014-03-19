Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old married woman raped, paraded naked in public

The accused, Saudan Singh (40), had raped the woman two days ago while she attended nature’s call and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

A twenty two-year-old married woman was not only raped by a muscleman, but also paraded naked in public, after she revealed the incident to villagers at Kachikanakheda village, near the historic Sanchi town in the district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Saudan Singh (40), had raped the woman two days ago while she attended nature’s call and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone, Sanchi police station in-charge Purnendra Singh said.

However, when the woman protested and revealed the incident to the people, the accused entered her residence forcibly and disrobed her, after which he pulled her out of her house by her hair.

When villagers who gathered at the spot, gave her clothes to cover herself, the accused disrobed her once again.

Later, her husband reached the spot and took her inside the house, the police said.

The victim then reported the matter to the police, after which he was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court, which sent him to jail under judicial custody.

The police also seized the survivor’s torn clothes from the spot, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App