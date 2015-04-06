Lot of ‘disinformation’ over attacks on religious places: Venkaiah Naidu

“(There is) a lot of disinformation,” Naidu said while addressing a conference of business leaders in Delhi.

Against the backdrop of attacks on some religious places, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said there was a “lot of disinformation” over such incidents and dismissed the perception that minorities have become insecure under the NDA government.

“(There is) a lot of disinformation,” he said while addressing a conference of business leaders in Delhi.

“Modi aaya sabko insecurity aaya. Haan kuch political logon ko insecurity aaya. Hum log kya karen? (Since Modi has come, insecurity has come. Yes, insecurity has come for some political people. What can we do about it?)” Naidu said.

While making his point, he referred to a “very condemnable” gangrape of a nun in West Bengal and said there was a lot of “hue and cry” over it with the incident being linked to “hindutva” forces.

“At the end of the day, the police have arrested the accused people. The number one accused is from Bangladesh and belonged to a particular community,” he said, adding “(since) that fact came out…nobody is speaking now”.

Naidu, who is Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Urban Development, also referred to a recent incident in Mumbai.

He said the attack was the result of a local dispute between two groups but some people cried “insecurity, insecurity”.

Even in Delhi, he said, there were five incidents which were wrong projected. “Even a small incident of pelting a stone on a place of worship, Church or Gurudwara or Mosque or Temple, it should be condemned by one and all,” he said.

“Now the Home Ministry says, during the same time (since NDA government came), there were 203 burglaries in temples. Nobody is worried, because temples do not cater to vote bank politics. This is unfortunate,” he said.

