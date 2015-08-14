J&K: Grenade Blast near mosque leaves 10 injured in Shopian district

Latest News
Police are investigating, but no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Written by Adil Akhzer | Srinagar | Updated: August 14, 2015 7:57 am
A hand grenade exploded outside a mosque in south Kashmir’s Trenz village early Thursday, injuring 10 people. The grenade was hidden in a steel tumbler.

Another grenade was found in a tumbler at Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Waseem Malla’s house near the mosque.

The grenade was defused by police after the family noticed it and informed them.

masjid-blast-1 Ten people were injured in the explosion, according to the SP Shopian Altaf Khan. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The police said an “unattended grenade” exploded when people were coming out of the mosque after morning prayers. “The grenade was inside a tumbler. When some people tried to move it, the grenade exploded,” said SP Shopian Altaf Khan.

masjid-blast-2 An elderly man being taken in an ambulance for the treatment. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“Ten people were injured. Of them, five were seriously wounded and shifted to Srinagar for treatment.”

