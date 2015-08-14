J&K: Grenade Blast near mosque leaves 10 injured in Shopian district

Army personnel. (Source: AP photo)

A hand grenade exploded outside a mosque in south Kashmir’s Trenz village early Thursday, injuring 10 people. The grenade was hidden in a steel tumbler.

Another grenade was found in a tumbler at Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Waseem Malla’s house near the mosque.

The grenade was defused by police after the family noticed it and informed them.

Ten people were injured in the explosion, according to the SP Shopian Altaf Khan. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The police said an “unattended grenade” exploded when people were coming out of the mosque after morning prayers. “The grenade was inside a tumbler. When some people tried to move it, the grenade exploded,” said SP Shopian Altaf Khan.

An elderly man being taken in an ambulance for the treatment. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“Ten people were injured. Of them, five were seriously wounded and shifted to Srinagar for treatment.”