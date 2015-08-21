J-K: Youths burn PDP’s flag, wave IS and Pakistan flags in Srinagar

Latest News
After the Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, a group of young men set ablaze PDP's flag and minor clash broke out with the security personnel.

Written by Adil Akhzer | Srinagar | Updated: August 21, 2015 10:12 pm
ISIS flag, Pakistan flag, Pakistan flag Kashmir, Kashmir Pakistan flag waved, J&K ISIS flag, J&K Pakistan Flag, PDP flag burnt, Jammu and Kashmir, J&K news, india news This is not the first time when ISIS and Pakistani flags were raised in the old city after the Friday prayers. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The flags of Islamic State (IS) and Pakistan were waved after prayers in the old city on Friday, the protesters also set ablaze flags of ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Soon after the Friday prayers ended at city’s Jamia Masjid, minor clashes broke out between the protesters and the security personnel deployed there. The protesters raised anti-India slogans and waved Pakistani and ISIS flags. Security forces deployed in the area swung into action and chased the youth, triggering clashes.

Police said that they are investigating the matter. “There are some reports that some youth raised some flags. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer.

This is not the first time when ISIS and Pakistani flags were raised in the old city. The waving of ISIS and Pakistani flags has become a routine affair outside the Jamia Masjid on Fridays. Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the past had criticized ISIS and said that Kashmir’s people have nothing to do with it.

 

