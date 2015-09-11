Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
  J&K beef ban: In defiance, separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi puts out video of slaughter

‘We are slaughtering this cow in accordance to what Allah has ordered. We reject the Indian law,’ Andrabi says in the video.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar | Updated: September 11, 2015 1:07:23 am
Barely hours after the High Court asked police to enforce strict ban on sale of beef in J&K, women separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi slaughtered a cow in defiance of the court order.

A video showing a group of men and women, led by Andrabi, slaughtering the animal soon went viral on social networking sites. The video shows a masked man slaughtering the animal while Andrabi is standing behind him wielding a knife.

Andrabi, in the video, then makes a short speech. “We are slaughtering this cow in accordance to what Allah has ordered,” she says. “We reject the Indian law.”

Andrabi says that the slaughter of the cow was meant to show defiance to the court order. “We reject this court order,” she says as other women in the video raised slogans. “We have shown it (rejection of court order) by our actions that we have slaughtered a cow.”

The court order triggered a controversy with separatists terming it as “interference in the religion”. They called for protests and shutdown against it.

