J&K: Army detains four youths planning to cross LoC for arms training

Four youths from North Kashmir’s Sopore town were apprehended by the Army in the frontier district of Kupwara while they were planning to cross the Line of Control to seek arms training.

This is the second time in the recent past when young boys were detained in Kupwara district as they were intending to cross the LoC. Officials said that on Monday four young boys were moving suspiciously at village Vilgam in Kupwara district.

The youths were questioned by the Army patrol that was patrolling the area. Upon questioning, officials said the youths couldn’t satisfy the army jawans about their purpose in the area.

Officials said that all the four youths were detained and during questioning they revealed that they are from Krankshavan locality of Sopore town and had traveled to Kupwara with an intention to cross the LoC. Officials said that these youths are 16 to 19 years old and are known to each other. The village where these boys were detained though falls in the frontier district but it is distant from the LoC. Officials said that these young men who tried to cross the LoC didn’t have any kind support from any militant group or organization.

The Army’s local unit later handed over these boys to the police for questioning. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that these young boys after proper counseling would be handed over to their parents.

Earlier in July, police and army had detained four students of Army Goodwill School in Handwara at Yemlar village near the LoC. The boys were also planning to cross the LoC. During questioning the students had revealed that they decided to cross the LoC for a “picnic”. After proper counseling the boys were later handed over to their parents.