‘India’s prestige up, PM Narendra Modi a world leader’: Sushma Swaraj

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that India’s prestige at the global level has gone up in the past one year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a world leader.

Swaraj, who was addressing a press meet at Dehradun to highlight achievements of the NDA government in its one year in office, focused on the evacuation exercises undertaken by the Centre to ensure safe return of Indians from conflict zones.

Pointing out that, “26 May ko sarkar aayee…3 June ko Ukraine ka sankat (On May 26, this government came into power and troubles in Ukraine broke out on June 3), Swaraj said how the government launched extensive relief operations soon after taking charge and went on to talk of subsequent exercises to rescue Indians from troubled regions like Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

She specifically mentioned Operation Rahat undertaken by the Centre to evacuate Indians and citizens of over 40 countries from Yemen. She also recalled Modi’s talks with Saudi Arabia and Yemen for making the operation successful. On India’s diplomatic policy with Pakistan, she said the government has adopted three principles for resuming bilateral talks with the neighbouring country.

Firstly, the negotiations must take place in a peaceful environment. Secondly, there should be no third party intervention and thirdly, talks and trouble along the border cannot go together. “Bam dhamako ke chalte awaz sunai nahi deti,” she remarked.

Swaraj also said Modi’s China visit was successful. She further said schemes like Make In India, Urban Planning, Skill India, Smart Cities and Digital India now connect Indians with the country’s foreign policy.

