India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge on Brahmaputra to be ready by June 2017

India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, the Bogibeel bridge on the Brahmaputra river in upper Assam, will be commissioned in June 2017, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said here on Wednesday.

Announcing the successful launch of the twelfth girder of the bridge, the NF Railway official said construction of the 4.950 km bridge was going on as per schedule. “Altogether 2100 persons including engineers, welders and other workmen are at work to complete the bridge within the stipulated period,” he said.

The bridge that will connect Dibrugarh on the south with Dhemaji on the north, will have 39 girders of 125 meter and 2 girders of 33 meter span, and will be the fourth across the Brahmaputra. “It will also be India’s longest road-cum-rail bridge,” the official said. While all the girders are likely to be completed by March 2017, it would take a few months more for final commissioning of the bridge, the official informed.

The earlier three bridges are located in Guwahati, between Kaliabor and Tezpur and between Goalpara and Jogighopa. While two of them are rail-cum-road bridges, the Kaliabor-Tezpur one is a road bridge. A fifth bridge, a road bridge, that is also under an advanced stage of completion will connect Saikhowa with Sadiya in Tinsukia district, further upstream of Bogibeel. These two bridges will also facilitate better communication for eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Being built at a cost of around Rs. 5000 crores, the Bogibeel bridge incorporates, apart from the main bridge, a guide bund each on the north and south banks, several dykes , a road network of 30 kms, a railway network of 74 kms and six new railway stations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App