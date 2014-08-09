Hours after sending BSF jawan to India, Pak troops violate ceasefire again

Within hours after returning a jawan to BSF at the international border in Suchetgarh as a goodwill gesture, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at forward Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Friday night.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Maneesh Mehta said on Saturday morning that the firing from across the LoC started at 10.30 pm. The Pakistani troops were using small arms and automatic weapons, he said, adding that the unprovoked firing was continuing till last reports came in.

The Indian army was also retaliating with equal caliber weapons. However, there was no damage or casualty on the Indian side, he added.

One Army Naik and a BSF jawan have been killed and nine others, including civilians, injured as there has been escalation in incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops since July last. During the current year, there have been nearly 50 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control and a dozen on the international border in the state. However, their number was 199 along the LoC and 143 on international border during 2013.