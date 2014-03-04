Hooda has a son with ‘second wife’, claims Opposition

Opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Monday accused Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of having married a woman over two decades ago and also claimed that he had a 17-year-old son with her. MLA Abhay Chautala said the woman was a former Youth Congress leader whom Hooda married on November 11, 1992.

He claimed the woman had moved a Dehradun court for restoration of conjugal rights. Abhay had initially tried to raise the issue in the Assembly but Speaker Kuldeep Sharma refused to allow it.

Along with party colleague Ram Pal Majra, he then brought up the issue during Zero Hour. The Speaker refused to make it part of the proceedings, saying the allegations were “utterly malicious”. Hooda said there was no case pending against him.

As the INLD members walked out of the House, the issue spilled over to the media lounge, with Abhay producing an affidavit and court documents pertaining to the case and demanding Hooda’s resignation. “Two marriages are prohibited under the Hindu Marriage Act,” he said, adding the woman had alleged that she was being threatened.

The Congress, which initially denied the allegations, later admitted the woman did file a petition, but withdrew it within a month. “The petition was filed on December 17, 2013… When the court reopened on January 1, the petitioner had no grouse against the defendant… The Dehradun Family Court dismissed the case as withdrawn,” said Rohtak MLA and Hooda loyalist B B Batra.

