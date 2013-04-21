Hooda asks DCs to inspect hospitals,schools

Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday asked the Deputy Commissioners to conduct inspection of places visited by common people like hospitals to enhance the faith of public in the administration.

Addressing an annual conference of DCs and SPs here,he exhorted them to remain available 24×7 for immediate redressal of grievances of the people.

Sitting in their offices for an hour was not enough,the Chief Minister said adding being a face of the public,they,in particular the police officers,should be available 24×7 to the people.

The Deputy Commissioners should also conduct inspection of the institutions regularly visited by general public like hospitals to see for themselves whether medicines were being given to patients,an official release quoting Hooda said.

The DCs should also conduct surprise inspections in the schools to ensure the presence of teachers,Hooda said.

