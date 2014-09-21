Home Minister praises Gurkhas, says India for peace, stability in Nepal

At a time when some political activists are deriding Gurkha soldiers as ‘mercenaries’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh heaped praise on the Gurkhas and acknowledged their contribution to India’s security.

“Nepal is perhaps the only country in the world whose youths not only shed their sweat in India, but also blood in defence of India,” Singh said , highlighting how different the bilateral relations between India and Nepal are.

The Gurkha regiments, were set up in 1816 at the end of war between Nepal and East India Company, were given choice between India and UK in 1947 and majority of them opted for India. The UK government has decided to scale down their number to 3,200 and the Gurkhas are fighting legal and political battle with the British government for parity in salary, pension and other privileges.

Singh, who left for Delhi at the end of the two-day Saarc Home Ministry level conference, told journalists that “Nepal-India relations have a historical dimension, but they are actually cultural, geographical and above all emotional.”

The Home Minister met President Ram Baran Yadav, Prime Minister Sushil Koirala and Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Home Affairs Bam Dev Gautam besides leaders from the plains.

