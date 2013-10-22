Hafiz Saeed behind stepped up infiltration by Pak along LoC: Sushilkumar Shinde

Blaming the Lashkar-e-Toiba for the spurt in infiltration attempts from across the border,Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said on Tuesday that LeT founder Hafiz Saeed was learnt to have visited the forward areas in Pakistan.

Speaking to mediapersons in Samba on the sidelines of a Border Security Force (BSF) sainik sammelan,Shinde said intelligence reports confirmed Saeeds visits to areas on the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) to abet infiltration.

Admitting a spurt in infiltration,Shinde said,Going by last years figures,there is certainly more infiltration this time. However,the security forces are ready to face any situation.

Denying that the UPA government was being soft on Pakistan,he said,We cannot be tougher only by saying so… we are taking action to that effect. Asked about the reason for the recent spurt in border firing by Pakistan,he said,I am discussing the matter with my officers and we will find out.

Shinde also ruled out any third party intervention on Kashmir. Kashmir is ours and there will be no third party intervention on it… anything that has to happen has to happen bilaterally, he said,adding that a cordial atmosphere is essential for bilateral talks between the two countries.

Earlier in the day,Shinde made an aerial survey of the International Border in Samba,Akhnoor,R S Pura and Hira Nagar sectors. He also held a security meeting with top BSF field commanders in Samba.

At the sainik sammelan,he announced that the central government has decided to extend ex-servicemens facilities to members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on the pattern of those made available to the Army.

Shinde,accompanied by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other senior officials,also visited the Army camp at Maheshar and the police station in Hira Nagar which were attacked by terrorists last month.

Before returning to Delhi,Shinde co-chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting in Jammu with Abdullah,where he was briefed about the situation along the border.

