Grand coalition in Bihar has failed, says BJP

The victory in Bihar MLC elections, results of which were declared Friday, has given a morale boost to the BJP, which has been plagued by allegations and counter allegations over the Vyapam scam and the Lalit Modi controversy. An enthused BJP termed the win in 11 seats as an indicator to its performance in upcoming elections in Bihar.

“The grand coalition in Bihar has failed. People have rejected it. This is an indication that the people do not support the maha gatbandhan against the BJP,” party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. “Their arrogance has received an apt reply. People want a good government and BJP will now win Bihar polls with a double century,” Hussain said.

He said that JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s slogan, “Barta Bihar, fir ayenge Nitish”, will now turn into “Darta bihar, ab nahin Nitish”.

