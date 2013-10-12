Govt nixes demand for three-fold hike in Mumbai Metro fare

Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan-led state government has virtually nixed the demand for a three-fold hike in Mumbai Metro fares.

In a two-pronged strategy,the government last month notified the fare order as per the original agreement with Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) for the entire 35-year concession period. It has now pushed for the project to be governed by the central Metro Act instead of the Indian Tramways Act.

While the Metro Act provides for the constitution of an independent fare revision committee headed by a retired chief justice,the state government has proposed that the committee must stay within the contours of the original concession agreement while considering any proposed fare hike.

While the metro service is yet to be rolled out,Reliance Infrastructure-led MMOPL had sought a three-fold hike in fares,arguing that rolling out the service without the hike in fares would be difficult. The MMOPL had argued that the hike was necessary to recover around Rs 1,935 crore in cost escalation in the project. The cost of the 12-kilometre-long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar

elevated metro project,which is expected to be commissioned before the year-end,has shot up from Rs 2,356 crore to Rs 4,291 crore due to several reasons.

However,with Lok Sabha and Assembly polls round the corner,the fare hike demand had put the government in a tight spot. Requesting anonymity,senior officials argued that accepting the demand could mean deviating from the original tender conditions.

The original agreement provides for an 11 per cent fare hike after every four years. The fares at 2003-04 levels were pegged at Rs 6 for less than three km,Rs 8 for travel between three to eight km and Rs 10 for travelling beyond eight km. As per the original fare order,the fares in the highest bracket should be Rs 13.7 in 2013 even if one considered an increase thrice over since 2003-04. The MMOPL,however,had demanded Rs 28-30 fares for the corresponding distance.

The Mumbai Metro is currently governed under the Indian Tramways Act,and is the first public-private-partnership metro project in which the entire operation – the construction,operation and maintenance – has been given to the private player.

A source close to the Chief Minister said once the project was brought under the Metro Act,any hike over and above 11 per cent would only be possible under unforeseen circumstances. Further,these circumstances will have to be justified before accepting any such proposal.

Since the fare revision panels formation itself is likely to take some time after approval to the proposal,no case can be made out for an immediate fare hike.

While the government notified the fare order on September 3,the Chavan-led Urban Development Department has now moved the proposal regarding the applicability of the Metro Act,sources said.

Chavan had initially sought Advocate General Darius Khambattas opinion regarding the demand,but the latter recused himself from the matter.

Originally scheduled for completion in March 2012,the project has been delayed due to various reasons,including addition of extra coaches,rupee depreciation,design changes,delays in obtaining right of way and permissions from Indian Railways.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App