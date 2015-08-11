German bakery blast: IM suppliers may have provided RDX

Following the arrest of IM-linked homeopathy doctor Syed Ismail Afaque from Bhatkal in January , the Bengaluru Police claim to have determined that he sent a parcel containing ammonium nitrate and suspected RDX to Udupi to an IM man days before the German bakery blast.

A group of men from the coastal Karnataka town of Bhatkal, accused of supplying explosives to the Indian Mujahideen for bomb blasts in Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad between 2010 and 2013, may have also provided the RDX for the February 13, 2010, Germany Bakery attack in Pune.

The German Bakery blast, in which 17 people died, is incidentally the only instance in recent times where the IM used RDX as an explosive. Its source has been a key unanswered question in the probe since the IM, from forensic records of nearly a dozen blasts linked to it, is known to use easily available ammonium nitrate.

Afaque is alleged to have procured the parcel from Riyaz Ahmed Sayeedi, who was also arrested in January. According to investigators, IM leader Riyaz Shahbandari had tasked Sayeedi with collecting the parcel from a courier office in Bhatkal in December 2009 while Sayeedi was on a visit home from Dubai, where he worked.

As per a chargesheet filed by Bengaluru Police on July 7 following investigations into the IM explosives supply chain, Sayeedi collected the parcel and deposited it at an aunt’s house, from where it was allegedly picked up by Afaque. Afaque and Sayeedi have reportedly told investigators that the parcel contained detonators, gelatine sticks and a ‘white powder’ suspected to be RDX.

The chargesheet says, Afaque, on the instructions of Shahbandari, procured 10 kg ammonium nitrate through “associates” Sameer and Jainulabudin (who are missing) to supplement the material already received. “At the end of January 2010, A1 (Afaque) supplied a package of bomb material to a man in Udupi through Jainulabudin,” it says.

Police suspect this consignment went into the making of IEDs by key IM operative Yasin Ahmed Siddibappa for the German Bakery blast. Forensic analysis of the explosives used in that blast had revealed residual presence of high-quality RDX and ammonium nitrate.

As per the chargesheet, Pakistan- and Dubai-based IM leaders Riyaz Shahbandari, Iqbal Shahbandari and Afif Jilani had asked Afaque in 2009 to build an explosives supply chain for IM, after a police crackdown following multiple blasts in 2008 forced its leaders to flee the country.

According to the chargesheet, Afaque and others supplied explosives to IM men in January 2010, August 2010, June 2011 and June 2012. IM-linked blasts occurred in Pune on February 13, 2010, in Bengaluru on April 17, 2010, in Delhi’s Jama

Masjid area on September 19, 2010, in Mumbai on July 13, 2011, and in Pune on August 1, 2012.

Police are looking for Jainulabudin and Sameer to provide answers on the origin of the RDX used in 2010.

German Bakery blast accused Yasin Ahmed Siddibappa, however, has claimed that ammonium nitrate was used for the blast and he had received it near the Swar Gate bus stand in Pune from an Ibrahim.

