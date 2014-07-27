Gang war in Jodhpur jail, 3 inmates killed

In what has raised serious questions on the law and order situation under the Vasundhara Raje government, three prisoners, including a notorious criminal, were killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail Thursday.

Investigating officers said CCTV footage accessed from the jail have revealed a jail guard was involved in supplying the weapons to Jaiprakash Jat, one of the deceased inmates. Director General (Jails) Bhupendra Dak suspended jail guard Sabeer Mohammad after his involvement was established through visual evidence. Jail Superintendent Surendra Singh and two jail guards Shubhkaran and Ranvir have also been suspended.

On Thursday evening, a gang war broke out between two arch rivals lodged in Bikaner jail. Inmate Balbir Banuda was shot dead by notorious criminal Jat. In the firing, Banuda’s aide Anandpal Singh and another jail inmate Nemichand received bullet injuries. Jaiprakash and his aide Rampal were later killed in stone pelting by other inmates.

