From boatman to Rs 15 lakh suit, Rahul Gandhi harps on old tunes in Bihar





Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was in Bihar on Wednesday for his first rally since the model code of conduct came into effect and returned to the themes of his West Champaran rally of September 19, delivering almost identical speeches.

Gandhi spoke at Begusarai, Sheikhpura and Rohtas districts, his muse being Narendra Modi and motif, the suit. “I criticised his Rs. 15 lakh suit and he has not worn suits since,” Gandhi claimed at Sheikhpura.

Watch Video

The not-so-subtle tale of the boatman and the man in the suit, as told in West Champaran, was back. Rahul spoke of the “suit-booted man” who admonished the boatman saying he had wasted 75 percent of his life because he had not studied Science, Maths and English. When the boat started sinking, the boatman turned to ask if his passenger knew how to swim. “You don’t? Your whole life is wasted!” Gandhi said, adding that he trusted the little wisdom in every Indian. “Modiji trusts the wisdom of those in suit-boot,” he said at Bachchwara, campaigning for party candidate Ramdev Rai.

“Have you seen Modiji with the labourer, the unemployed, the farmer? But you might have seen him flanked by people wearing suit-boot,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi said the PM did not want to listen to what people had to say to him: “His Mann Ki Baat is him telling you what he wants to say.”

Gandhi went on to say the PM had not kept his promises when it came to jobs, prices and irrigation. “Have you received Rs. 15 lakh in your bank accounts?” asked Gandhi, with his audience replying in the negative.

On the other hand, the Congress VP had words of praise for chief minister Nitish Kumar’s policies: “We will not stop here. We will defeat the NDA, the BJP in Delhi.” He alleged the BJP thrived on conflict: “Whenever an election happens, it wants to have a riot.”