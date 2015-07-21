Fresh batch of 1,050 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

Latest News
With today's batch, as many as 38,315 pilgrims have so far left from the Jammu base camp for the shrine.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:July 21, 2015 11:16 am
A fresh batch of 1,050 pilgrims today left for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas amidst tight security.

The batch — 696 men, 255 women, five children and 94 sadhus — left in a motorcade of 30 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here at 04:40 AM, a police official said.

The convoy has already reached Patnitop on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

About 2,50,000 pilgrims have visited the shrine till last evening.

