Four students chose PoK for ‘picnic’, caught on way to LOC

Two weeks ago a group of boys studying in Army Goodwill School in North Kashmir’s Handwara town chose Pakistan Occupied Kashmir for a “picnic” and tried to cross the Line of Control. The students however, were intercepted by security forces and were later handed over to their parents. Police is however investigating whether these boys were motivated by the militants.

Sources said that four students aged between 13-14 years and class VIII students were taken into custody by police on July 2 after they were intercepted in the Yamlar village in the neighbouring town Kupwara.

Officials said that police started searching for the boys, after their parents filed a missing report at the local police station. “After parents lodged a missing report we started a search operation and on the same day, all the boys were intercepted near Yamlar village,” a senior police office said.

During questioning these students revealed that they had decided to cross the LoC for a “picnic”. “These boys had searched the Internet about the routes and had started their journey to the other side of the border,” the officer said.

The police officer said that they couldn’t rule out if militants had motivated them to cross the Line of Control (LoC). “We cannot say what their intention to cross the LoC, but yes all the students told us that they wanted to see the other side.”

Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir, Gareeb Das confirmed that four boys tried to cross the LoC. “Yes, four students had planned to cross the LoC but they were apprehended by the police very far from the Line of Control,” he said.

He said that the police handed over the students to their parents after proper counselling. “Since they had not committed any offence, we handed them to their parents and advised the parents to take care of their children, so that the children don’t get involved in any wrongful act.”