Five stories India #ShouldRead this week

Every week we will pick stories Indians should read

Of the 350 stories that we publish daily, we know that — almost always — the most important ones aren’t the most read. So starting today, the IndianExpress.com is going to present 5 stories a week that you, as a concerned, involved and knowledgable citizen, should have read.

Here’s the first edition of Express’ 5 stories you #ShouldRead.

Explained: ‘Terror’ Unleashed

Once the order is served before the superintendent of Adiala Jail where Lakhvi is being held, the authorities will be bound to release him. Once the order is served before the superintendent of Adiala Jail where Lakhvi is being held, the authorities will be bound to release him.

In this story, Sushant Singh explains the case against Lashkar operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and why he could walk free any time.

Nextdoor: Nepal wants to know, India must tell

In his regular column, Yubaraj Ghimire explains how Nepal has missed the deadline to deliver a constitution four times since May 2010 and why this time is different.

More Qaeda-Pak links: AQIS chief was at ‘ISI’ PoK camp

Praveen Swami discovers how the head of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) spent several years working at an ISI-linked facility run by the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, which trained Kashmir jihadists, suicide-bombers targeting western forces in Afghanistan, and western jihadists, intelligence sources said.

Army scraps boards for promotion to Colonel rank

As an immediate fallout of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) judgment on March 2, Pranav Kulkarni reports that Army has cancelled its ongoing boards for promotions from Lt Colonel to Colonel rank and a decision has been taken that further boards will not be held till “concrete” policy decision in he matter is taken.

Sex and The Middle Class Man

Hunterrr will release on March 20 Hunterrr will release on March 20

Contrary to what people may perceive from the trailors, Hunterrr isn’t a sex comedy, rather it is a comedy drama about a man with an abnormal sexual appetite, explains Sankhayan Ghosh.

