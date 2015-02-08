FIR against Bihar Minister for allegedly threatening colleague

Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The fight within JD(U) on forming the government in Bihar turned uglier with an FIR being lodged on Sunday against minister Vinay Bihari for allegedly threatening a colleague from a rival camp, a charge denied by him.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of former minister Bima Bharti against Minister Vinay Bihari and MLA Sumit Singh for threatening her with dire consequences if she did not support Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, station house officer (SHO) of Sachivalya police station Amrendra Kumar Jha said.

Sumit Singh is the son of senior minister Narendra Singh, who has emerged as the main advisor of Manjhi.

Bharti, who is among 15 ministers whose dismissal was recommended by Manjhi to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday, said she told Bihari that Nitish Kumar was her leader and Manjhi had ‘back stabbed’ him and the party.

When contacted, Bihari, who is the Minister for Art and Culture, rubbished Bharti’s charge.

“She had telephoned me on my mobile phone five to six times last night that she wants to meet me. So I went to meet her this morning,” Bihari, who is also an actor and a Bhojpuri singer, said, adding, “I am an artiste and not a criminal.”

