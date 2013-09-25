Fax alert gives officers head start over stormy weather

After the stormy Sunday this past week,resulting in four deaths and huge loss of trees as well as to the electricity department,Deputy Commissioners have started receiving unusual weather alerts by fax. Jalandhar received one such fax alert on Tuesday from the Met department just a few minutes before thunderstorms lashed the city.

The fax report issued by the Chandigarh Met centre at 1 pm today,mentioned that thunderstorm would hit Jalandhar district within three hours and would be accompanied by rain and strong,gusty,squally winds reaching 45 km per hour.

However,instead of three hours,the storm hit early and within few minutes of issuing this report,Jalandhar witnessed strong winds as well as heavy rain which continued for over one and half hours.

Sources at the Chandigarh Met office said such an alert was sent to some other districts also besides Jalandhar.

