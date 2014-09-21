Fate of alliance uncertain as BJP junks Sena offer

A day after they resumed seat-sharing talks for the October 15 Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the fate of the saffron alliance continued to be uncertain on Saturday, with the BJP rejecting the Shiv Sena’s offer of 126 seats and starting preparations to fight all 288 seats in the state.

In its proposal, the Sena sought 155 seats for itself while asking BJP to accommodate smaller allies like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Republican Party of India, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Shiv Sangram within its quota of 126 seats.

The Sena’s proposal was conveyed by its leader Subash Desai to state BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting held at the residence of BJP national secretary Poonam Mahajan.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also sent his son Aditya last night along with Desai to meet BJP’s Maharashtra election incharge O P Mathur.

The proposal was discussed on Saturday by the state BJP core committee members who held two rounds of meetings.

