Family of boy with rare disorder prays for subsidy on treatment

Every October, Arian, now 12, looks forward to Durga Puja, which gives him an opportunity to play the dhak. But for the past few years, he has found it more and more difficult to move his arms or even walk. Arian, of Howrah, was diagnosed at age four with a rare genetic disease called Hunter syndrome, which causes stiffness of the limbs besides complications in the liver, the stomach and the kidneys. If not treated early, it can lead to death.

Hunter syndrome results from a deficiency of an enzyme that helps the body break down certain molecules that accumulate in the cells. Over time, this accumulation causes mental and physical impairment.

“Hunter syndrome affects less than one in 5,000 people. It is one of the more severe forms of the 45 types of lysosomal storage disorders known medically,” says Dr Ratna Dua Puri, senior consultant and vice chairperson, Centre for Medical Genetics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, whom Arian has been visiting since 2008.

“There are over 120 cases of Hunter syndrome registered in India. In the absence of any treatment in India, we are losing 10 to 15 children a year,” says Manjit Singh, founder of the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society, a nonprofit body working nationwide.

The remedial drug, Elaprase, is manufactured only by the US-based Shire Human Genetic Therapies. At between Rs 2 lakh and 3 lakh a dose, a dose a week, it is more that Arian’s parents can afford. “It needs to be given to him for the rest of his life. It is an artificial enzyme and has a short shelf life,” says Dr Puri.

Arian’s father, Sib Sankar Chowdhury, an IT support executive with an engineering firm in Kolkata, launched an online petition last September, asking the government to procure the drug and subsidise it for those in need. At last count, the petition had collected 100,874 signatures. Last week, it was the third most trending topic on Twitter with Shah Rukh Khan re-tweeting it.

On the ground, little has changed. “I had written a petition to former health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad requesting him to intervene. Nothing came of it,” says Chowdhury, 45.

Dr Puri cites the example of governments abroad that have subsidised treatment for Hunter syndrome. “Nowhere in the world are patients paying for this condition. In the US, medical insurance covers it. Even in Taiwan, the government is funding the therapy, and in the UK the National Health Service pays for it,” says Dr Puri.

A parallel in Delhi has raised cautious hopes. Mohammad Ahmed, 7, son of a rickshaw puller, is suffering from another rare genetic condition, Gaucher’s disease, which has already claimed three of his siblings, says his father Sirajuddin. On April 17, the Delhi High Court directed the state government to provide him free treatment. “Although the government cited lack of funds, the court said the state is obligated to provide treatment to its citizens,” says the family’s advocate Khagesh Jha. He cautions, however, that health being a state subject, the ruling does not hold good for Arian. “Someone will need to file a petition in Calcutta High Court, or the Supreme Court under Article 21… Then the SC will [need to] give a direction to all state governments.”

