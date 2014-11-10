Faceoff in Hisar: police versus a godman’s ‘commando force’

The ‘guards’ outside the ashram. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The ‘guards’ outside the ashram. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Four days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against a self-styled godman, Sant Rampal, and his aide, Ram Kumar Dhaka, for failing to appear before it in a case related to contempt of court, his supporters here on Sunday organised themselves into a “commando protection force” and said they would not allow the police to take him.

Through the day, a group of over 200 men, armed with helmets, sticks and other weapons, stood guard at the gates of the Satlok Ashram in Barwala. “We have formed a commando protection force, and will not allow anyone inside the ashram. We have formed two human chains, and have been given helmets to protect ourselves. Everyone will be deployed in shifts,” said one person, carrying a flag which said ‘Sat Sena’.

Over a lakh devotees gathered inside the ashram, pledging that the “unjust administration would only be able to reach Baba over our dead bodies”. Many, including women and the elderly, came for a “satsang”, but said they would fight for their Baba.

While Rampal has not made an appearance for the last three days, a huge television screen at one end of the ashram shows him speaking to disciples. One ashram member said that in case the police arrive, the TV screen would be used to notify supporters, “who will form a human chain around the sanctorum where Guruji stays.”

On Wednesday, the division bench rejected a medical reported submitted by Rampal’s counsel, which claimed that he was suffering from conjunctivitis, and ordered the Haryana DGP and district administration to make arrangements for the spiritual leader to be produced before the High Court on November 10.

A day later, the Satlok Ashram called a tactically-timed three-day “satsang” beginning Friday, ensuring the presence of its devotees. On Sunday, women and children sat near the Hisar Chandigarh highway, where the ashram is located, holding up banners decrying the “injustice” being meted out to their leader. Behind them were the armed men, all wearing blue.

Senior police officers said over 3,000 personnel had been deployed in the area. They said they would “wait and watch”, but did not dismiss the possibility of police action in the early hours of Monday.

“We are talking to them and hopefully a solution will emerge. We can only wait and see how the situation develops and try to tell them that the court’s directions have to be followed. We are prepared for any law and order contingency,” said Hisar SP Satyender Gupta.

Rampal’s aide Rahul Das, however, said Rampal would only go to court after he “recovers”. “Our stand is clear. There has been a series of injustices against Sant Rampal, but despite that he is willing to go to court. However, he has been unwell for the past few days, and there is a medical report to prove it… We believe that our guru is our court of law, and will not allow anyone to force him to go to court.

He has a pain in the heart as well as a problem in his eye. The court should accept his medical report and give us another date of hearing,” he said.

Members of the Satlok Ashram said the case against Rampal dates back to 2005, when there was a clash between his supporters and Arya Samaj members in Karauntha, Rohtak.

“Sant Rampal pointed out scientific problems with the teachings of the Arya Samaj and there was a clash between the two groups, in which one person was shot. Without any proof, Sant Rampal was named, and spent 21 months in prison with 51 others. He was later granted relief and exempted from appearing in person in February,” said Das.

Sources in the administration said trouble began when the Rohtak court scrapped his exemption in June. “It was decided that the hearing would take place in Hisar court via teleconferencing. There was a scuffle between some lawyers and Rampal supporters, and this was seen as contempt of court. The Bar Council took the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said a senior official.

