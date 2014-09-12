Express 5: Mamata displays ‘power’; an insight into the Dharavi showcase

We recommend that you go through these five stories from The Indian Express.

We recommend that you go through these five stories from The Indian Express before starting your day:

1. FLEXING MUSCLE:

Law Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya (2nd from left) at the protest outside CBI office in Kolkata, on Thursday.

On Thursday, the law minister of West Bengal squatted with placards outside the CBI’s office in Kolkata, carrying out a dharna against the “process of investigation” in the Saradha chit fund scam.

As CBI’s Saradha net closes in on her party, Mamata flexes her cadre muscle, reports Madhuparna Das

2. DHARAVI SHOWCASE:

When 65-year-old Ranjana Kamble, who has lived for over two decades in a tiny shanty in Dharavi, moves into a brand new ‘1 BHK’ flat in a multi-storey building, Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan will no doubt want to present the relocation as a feather in the cap of the beleaguered Congress-NCP government.

Cong-NCP Dharavi showcase touches less than 1% of target, exclusive report by Manasi Phadke

3. EX-CAG ON PM:

“Had the Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) insisted on transparency, the course of political history of this country would have been different… Had he stood steadfastly by his beliefs, the fate of the Indian economy would have been very different.’’

Had Manmohan put foot down, history would have been different: Ex-CAG Vinod Rai

4. TACKLING CORRUPTION:

Effective anti-corruption and grievance redressal framework do not seem to be a top priority for the Modi government.

For a government that won office on the plank of fighting corruption and promising ‘‘achhe din’’ to citizens disgruntled by poor service delivery, one would have thought putting in place an effective anti-corruption and grievance redressal framework would be a top priority.

Poor marks for transparency, by Anjali Bhardwaj

5. CRICKET:

Indian batsman had a tough time negotiating Anderson this English summer. (Source: AP)

As India’s fortunes plummeted dramatically during the 3-1 Test series defeat in England, so would the stocks of the talented trio as they found no answers to the relentless inquisition posed by James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Technical, knock-out, special report by Siddhartha Sharma

