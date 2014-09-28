Presents Latest News
Express 5: Jayalalithaa jailed in DA case, Modi delivers maiden speech at UNGA

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2014 9:25 am
We recommend you go through these five stories from The Indian Express before starting your day:

1. BJP-SENA ALLIANCE

It was more than half the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, showed the Sena had learnt a trick or two from the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign, and was a number that had been set much earlier by the other Thackeray now firmly on the stage, 24-year-old Aditya.

With talks between the party and its ally BJP stuck, a moderate gathering of Shiv Sena workers and leaders waited anxiously, hoping to hear him lay down the party’s political strategy.

READ: The ‘Bal’ Thackerays

2. JAYALALITHAA SENT TO JAIL

The Supreme Court had in July 2013 struck down Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which protected convicted MPs and MLAs from disqualification if they appeal before a higher court within three months.

Tamil Nadu CM Minister J Jayalalithaa was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced to four years in prison for accumulating wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income in 18-year-old corruption case.

READ: Law catches up with Jayalalithaa 

3. PM MODI AT UNGA

Narendra Modi addresses the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm first speech at the United Nations on Saturday, telling Pakistan to create an “appropriate environment” for serious bilateral dialogue “without the shadow of terrorism”.

READ: Modi at UNGA: No talks with Pak in shadow of terror 

4. Opinion

ISRO-body2

The fantastic achievement of Mangalyaan is a tribute to the young leadership of India’s Independence movement.

READ: Mangal ho 

5. SPORTS – Asian Games 2014

(From left) Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar celebrate with their coach after winning the compound men’s team gold medal on Saturday. Source:AP

Rajat Chauhan stares longingly at the gold medal, eyes moist, before mumbling: “Meri maa ne jo zevar beche the, uske saamne yeh sona kuch nahi (this gold is worth less than the jewellery my mother had to sell).”

READ: Archers, take a bow

