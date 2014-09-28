Express 5: Jayalalithaa jailed in DA case, Modi delivers maiden speech at UNGA

We recommend you go through these five stories from The Indian Express before starting your day.

We recommend you go through these five stories from The Indian Express before starting your day:

1. BJP-SENA ALLIANCE

With talks between the party and its ally BJP stuck, a moderate gathering of Shiv Sena workers and leaders waited anxiously, hoping to hear him lay down the party’s political strategy.

READ: The ‘Bal’ Thackerays

2. JAYALALITHAA SENT TO JAIL

Tamil Nadu CM Minister J Jayalalithaa was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced to four years in prison for accumulating wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income in 18-year-old corruption case.

READ: Law catches up with Jayalalithaa

3. PM MODI AT UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm first speech at the United Nations on Saturday, telling Pakistan to create an “appropriate environment” for serious bilateral dialogue “without the shadow of terrorism”.

READ: Modi at UNGA: No talks with Pak in shadow of terror

4. Opinion

The fantastic achievement of Mangalyaan is a tribute to the young leadership of India’s Independence movement.

READ: Mangal ho

5. SPORTS – Asian Games 2014

Rajat Chauhan stares longingly at the gold medal, eyes moist, before mumbling: “Meri maa ne jo zevar beche the, uske saamne yeh sona kuch nahi (this gold is worth less than the jewellery my mother had to sell).”

READ: Archers, take a bow

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App