Eager to argue,Bajwa forced to take backseat

Keen to lead from the front,state Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa,who wanted to argue the petition challenging delimitation of wards in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,was made to take the backseat on Wednesday. The reason: The division bench of Justices G S Sandhawalia and Amol Rattan Singh refused to allow Bajwa to personally argue the petition as it had been filed through a counsel.

On Wednesday,Bajwa stood up to present the case in the court. However,his offer to assist the court was questioned by the division bench. Do you have any resolution passed by the party to argue in person? it asked.

To this,Bajwa said that a resolution has been passed by the Congress for filing a petition. The court,however,asked: Filing a petition is separate. But for you appearing in person,is there a resolution?

Pointing out the technicalities,the bench added that for Bajwa to be eligible to argue the case,either the petition should have been filed by himself or it should have been supported with his vakalatnama.

When Bajwa urged that he wanted to bring facts to the knowledge of the court,the request found little favour with the bench as it observed that the court cannot have one person giving the facts and the other narrating law. The court asked Bajwa to take his seat and let his lawyer argue the case.

Though being a vacation day,the courtroom was packed with Congress leaders,including CLP leader Sunil Jakhar,Sukhpal Singh Khaira,Kewal Dhillon and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

