Delhi Police clean chit to Patil

JM Road blasts Visiting team rules out link between Patil,who was injured in the blasts,and Feroze,arrested for allegedly assembling the explosives

Putting to rest speculation over the involvement of Dayanand Patil (38),who worked as a tailor in the city,in the serial blasts on Jangli Maharaj Road,the Delhi Police on Tuesday made it clear that he had no role to play in the incidents that rocked Pune on August 1 this year.

During our investigation,we have not found any involvement of Dayanand Patil in the J M Road blasts, S N Srivastva,Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell),Delhi told The Indian Express.

Srivastvas reaction comes in the wake of a Delhi Police teams visit to Pune after the arrest of Feroze Sayyed,a resident of Shurkrawar Peth,who they claimed assembled the explosives for the blasts,along with at least two other Indian Mujahideen operatives.

Patils name has not cropped up during our investigation. The suspects have not mentioned his name,neither have we found anything against him, said Srivastva.

Patil was the only person injured in the blasts.

He had told investigators that he lifted an unclaimed bag from a pandal,where India Against Corruption members were holding a rally,which later exploded near the Balgandharva Rang Mandir gates.

Investigators had found his passport that showed he had been to Jordan in 2004,leading to speculation whether he had a role to play in the blasts.

Last week,the Delhi Police team  which had brought Feroze with it  carried out searches at various places in the city,including Shukrawar Peth,Pune Camp,Kasarwadi,where Feroze had rented a flat,and Kondhwa.

The team also made inquiries with some tailoring shops in Pune Camp regarding Ferozes antecedents.

The Delhi Police,however,did not visit Namrata Dry Cleaners  located a little distance away from the blasts site  where Patil worked as a tailor for nearly two years.

Since both Feroze and Patil are tailors,the teams decision to skip a visit to Namrata Dry Cleaners triggered another round of speculation.

But the Delhi Police justified its decision,saying since Patil was not found involved in the blasts,there was no need to visit his tailoring shop.

When asked whether the Delhi Police found any link between Feroze and Patil,Srivastva said: It could be a coincidence that both are tailors… But our investigations showed that they are not connected.

After he was injured in the blasts,Patil was admitted to Sassoon Hospital.

Following his discharge,the Anti Terrorist Squad took his custody without arresting him.

This had fuelled speculation whether he was a suspect or a victim.

On August 27,the Anti Terrorist Squad told The Indian Express that Patil was not with them as he was not being investigated.

When Anti Terrorist Squad Deputy Inspector General Sanjeev Latkar was asked about the whereabouts of Patil,he had said: Patil himself knows where he is… The tailors whereabouts have remained a mystery since then. His family has gone to its native place in Bidar and his room in Mhetre chawl in Uruli Kanchan remains locked. His brother-in-law Ramchandra Wadekar,a resident of Dehu Road,once again maintained that he had no clue where Patil is.

We will take back Patil

Owners of Namrata Dry Cleaners,who had given some space to Dayanand Patil to do tailoring work,expressed their joy at the clean chit given to him by the Delhi Police. Right from the beginning,we have been saying that Patil is an innocent man. And it has been proved, said Shivaji Chavan,owner of Namrata Dry Cleaners,on Shirole Road. Patils only fault,said Chavan,was lifting the unclaimed bag from the IAC pandal at Balgandharva Chowk. Patils sewing machine is lying in the same spot where he had left it on August 1. If Dayanand comes back,we are ready to take him back. This is because he is kindhearted and a polite gentleman. Whenever we told him to do some work for us,he never said no. He owes us no money, said Chavan. When he had met Patil at Sassoon hospital where he was admitted after the blasts,Chavan said: Patil hugged me and cried out loud. He kept saying he was innocent and had nothing to do with the blasts. He said he was under tremendous pressure as he had to face severe questioning from the police.

