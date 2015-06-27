Delhi Confidential: Sushma keeps her distance from media

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, embroiled in the Lalit Modi saga, is keeping a safe distance from the media. As she addressed passport officers from across the country Friday, the media was not allowed to cover the event, though photo ops were arranged. Swaraj used the event to praise passport department officers, and referred to tweets by actors Deepika Padukone and Preity Zinta, athlete Anju Bobby George and cricketer M S Dhoni praising passport services.

Uneasy Silence

As the Congress goes after the BJP over the Lalit Modi row, some of its leaders involved in cricket administration are learnt to be holding their breath. For, Modi could drag their names into the controversy. One of them has even been calling up Congress spokespersons after press briefings to find out whether the media asked any question about him. Barring C P Joshi, who was president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, most of the Congress leaders who hold or used to hold positions in the BCCI have been quiet on the issue.

A Loving Husband

German ambassador Michael Steiner bid adieu to his post this week, in style. The event to mark his farewell was timed with his wedding anniversary, and he also used it to launch his wife Eliese’s book on German cuisines. Steiner had earlier launched a music video inspired by the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. In it, he played Shah Rukh Khan’s role, while his wife played the role of Preity Zinta.

Tough Task Master

As he presided over the two-day launch event for Smart Cities and other urban missions, Venkaiah Naidu stage-managed the packed show at the 1,200-seat plenary hall of Vigyan Bhawan. Mayors, municipal heads, top bureaucrats and foreign delegates — no one was spared a scolding. From his seat on the stage, Naidu, known to be a stickler for punctuality, chided those trooping in late and posing for selfies after the lunch break, as well as those talking among themselves. Every prominent speaker, including MoS (Power) Piyush Goyal, was stopped from rambling on stage, with constant reminders of the time they have been allotted. When a representative from World Bank stuck to his time limit, Naidu was quick to pat him on the back, saying, “World Bank has always been smart.”

