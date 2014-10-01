Delhi confidential: Code in the way

CODE IN THE WAY

UNION ministers from poll-bound Maharashtra like Prakash Javadekar or Nitin Gadkari will not be able to participate in any Swachh Bharat initiatives in their constituencies because of the model code of conduct in force. Javadekar apparently was quite keen on participating in Railways’ cleanliness drive at stations in his constituency but had to drop the plan after his office sought clarity on the matter from the Election Commission. He was informed that it would be considered a violation of the code of conduct. Currently in Maharashtra, Javadekar now plans to reach Delhi in time to be able to participate in the programme in the Capital on October 2.

CUTTING MEDIA TO SIZE

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of keeping a distance from journalists seems to be catching on. President Pranab Mukherjee, who used to be accompanied by 22-member media delegation on his travels abroad, is understood to have decided not to take journalists on his next trip. Mukherjee, who is likely to visit Norway and Finland in mid-October, is learnt to have told officials to include only ‘official’ media — Doordarshan, All India Radio, Photo Division, Films Division, along with news agencies like PTI, UNI and ANI — on the trip. It now remains to be seen whether Vice-President Hamid Ansari also follows suit.

ON TO THE BANDWAGON

EVEN Sahitya Akademi has not remained untouched by the Swachh Bharat campaign that seems to have monopolised government’s attention in the last few days. The literary body has organised a ‘symposium and poets’ meet’ on Swachh Bharat on Wednesday, the subject of discussion being ‘Literature and Environment’. The guest of honour at the function is Bindeshwar Pathak of Sulabh International fame who seems to be in much demand these days. Meanwhile, all ministries and offices near the central secretariat will remain shut from the second half of Wednesday to Thursday morning as part of security drill for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is to attend a Swachh Bharat function near India Gate on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App