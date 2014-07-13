Curfew in Assam district as NDFB(S) abducts 7

Curfew was imposed in two police station areas in Baksa district in western Assam on Saturday, after tension erupted over the abduction of seven small-time traders by suspected NDFB(S) militants from near the Bhutan border on Friday.

Three out of the seven traders, who were kidnapped from Labdanguri village in Baksa, later managed to escape. The traders, all Muslims from adjoining Barpeta district, had apparently gone to some Bodo villages to collect agricultural produce.

According to local reports, four bicycles, suspected to be of the four missing traders, have been found from a ditch. The body of one of them, Bakar Ali, was later found during search operations from adjoining Barpeta district, additional deputy commissioner Bhawani Prasad Sharma said.

While the government directed the Army to remain alert, two additional teams of central paramilitary forces were also deployed.

Assam home commissioner G D Tripathi along with additional DGP A P Rout rushed to Baksa district. Tripathi said curfew was clamped in Gobardhana and Ananda Bazar police station areas, and the Army was put on alert.

The All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union on Saturday staged demonstrations and blocked the national highway in several places, demanding steps to rescue the missing persons. Baksa is under the Bodoland Territorial Council that is controlled by the Bodoland People’s Front, which till last week was an ally of the Congress.

